Mary Hoffman, 70, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (July 29, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Jan. 30, 1949, in Monmouth, the daughter of Anthony and Eulalia (Cramer) McCann. Mary married David Hoffman Sr. on May 26, 1990, at St. Teresa’s Church, Kankakee.
Mary was a school bus driver for First Student for 38 years.
She grew up a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and continued to be an avid fan throughout her life.
Mary loved all the kids on her bus, country music and her family. She was also a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion.
Surviving are her husband, David Hoffman Sr., of Kankakee; a daughter and son-in-law, Shelby (Tyler) Meents, of Decatur; stepchildren, David Hoffman Jr. (Heidi Schwarz), of Rantoul, Sandra Findlay, of Rantoul, and Robert (Debbie) Hoffman, of New Jersey. Also surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, Joe (Janet) McCann, of Oquawka; her grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews and her beloved Cocker Spaniel, Cindy.
Preceding her in death were her parents; four brothers, Larry McCann, Fred McCann, Robert McCann and John McCann; two sisters, Anna Strange and Lois Foust.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, with the Rev. John Horan officiating. Burial will follow in the Aroma Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
