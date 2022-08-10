Mary Hillyer

ESSEX — Mary M. Hillyer, 92, of Essex, passed away peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, Friday (Aug. 5, 2022).

Surviving are her daughter, Darlene Burke, of Hammond; grandchildren, Debbie Otarski, Larry Lamonica, T.J. Wells, Brian Wells, Patricia Lamonica, Kay Nelson, Tammy Satterlee and Rick McKee; one sister, Rosalee Martin, of Watseka; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Bernard Hillyer; parents, Joseph and Flossie McKinley; children, Geraldine McKee, formerly of Georgetown, Martha Jo Lamonica, formerly of Augusta, Ga., Geneva Staehling, formerly of Essex, and Eddie Hillyer, formerly of Piper City; and eight brothers and sisters.

