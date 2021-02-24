BOURBONNAIS — Mary Lou (Wheeler) Haynes, R.N., 85, of Bourbonnais, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday (Feb. 21, 2021).
She was born Aug. 4, 1935, the sixth and youngest child of Lymen and Matilda Wheeler. Mary grew up in Dwight.
She married the only man she ever loved, Richard (Dick) P. Haynes, on June 19, 1954. He preceded her in death Aug. 12, 2003. She and Dick raised six children and lived the rest of their lives in Bourbonnais.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also an excellent L.P.N. and R.N. and provided loving care for all her patients from newborns at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, to her special residents at Shapiro Developmental Center, Kankakee, from where she retired.
Surviving are five of her children, Doug (Joan), Todd (Laurie), Kim (Jay Drumm), Karen (Eric Norman) and Eric. One son, Rick, preceded her in death in 2009.
She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Ashley (Larry) Smith, Luke (Catalina) Haynes, Meghan (Kyle) Devine, Meaghan (Eric) Nelson, Nathan (Colette) Haynes, Jason (Tracy) Haynes, Jacob Stam, Cody Brown and Courtney Brown; and six great-grandchildren, Landon, Finn, Charles, Olivia, Isabella and Jack Jack.
Also surviving are her only living sibling, her loving and loyal brother, Don Wheeler; as well as many precious nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Richard Haynes, she was preceded in death by her parents; and older siblings, Pearl, Dorothy, Lorraine and Bud.
Mary was a devoted Catholic and came to a personal saving relationship with Jesus Christ in 1996, into whose loving arms she was received into heaven Sunday night. What a glorious reunion in heaven awaits all who put their faith and trust in Jesus, which is Mary’s hope and prayer for all her family and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be made to a Christian charity of the donor’s choice.
