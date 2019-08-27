Mary V. Harbour, 97, of Manteno and formerly of Dwight, Bradley and Limestone, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 21, 2019) at the Illinois Veteran’s Home at Manteno.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Patrick’s Church in Dwight. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial will follow the services in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dwight.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Mary may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno or to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Funeral arrangements are by Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.
Mary was born Jan. 14, 1922, in Dwight, the daughter of J. Francis “Frank” O’Connor and Alva M. (Worby) O’Connor. She married Ronald G Harbour Jr. on Dec. 21, 1945 at St. Patrick’s Church, Dwight. He preceded her in death Oct. 17, 1974.
Surviving are a sister-in-law, Lynn Harbour, of Florida; daughters, Peggy Dattilo, of Bourbonnais, Mary Jane (Mac) Cleeland, of Verde Santa Fe, Ariz.; and one son, Michael Harbour, of Escondido, Calif. Her grandchildren are Brent (Jennifer) Dattilo, Kristin Dattilo and Bryan (Elizabeth) Dattilo, Sara Hendershott (Jay) Magoun, Jeffrey Gullickson, Debra (Adam) Lamore, Suzie (Jim) Cleeland Gelino, Becca (Bill Higgins) Cleeland, Scott Harbour Cleeland and Elijah Vera. Mary has 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was also loved by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Barbara Harbour; one great-granddaughter, Karena Gullickson; her siblings, John O’Connor, Dorothy Hupke and Rita Call; and one godson/nephew, Douglas Call.
Mary served in the U.S. Navy from Sept. 21, 1944, until Jan. 19, 1946. During that time, she married the love of her life, Ronald. Mary was assigned to Great Lakes Naval Station at the same time that Ron was sent to Great Lakes to recover from injuries sustained while fighting in the Pacific during World War II. During her term of service, Mary received the American Campaign and the World War II Victory Ribbon.
The Harbour family owned and operated the popular Ron’s Drive Inn, which was located in Bradley.
Mary was a parishioner at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dwight in her early years and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley and St. Rose Catholic Church in later years. She was a devout Catholic.
She was best known to her family as a strong and loving matriarch. Mary had a wonderful sense of humor and was always quite a character. Her signature humor was shown through the wearing of her “nose, glasses and mustache” costume! Her grandchildren best remember her for her practical jokes, card playing, movie watching, beef stew making and Yahtzee slapping when she won! She was always gifted with great humor and she loved ice cream and a glass of wine, with ice!
