REDDICK — Mary G. “Deane” Halpin, 102, formerly of Reddick, passed away Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, where she had been a resident since 2010.
Deane was born June 27, 1918, near Campus, the daughter of Leo and Rosalie (Mowry) Johnson. She married James E. Halpin, in Campus, on Dec. 31, 1947. He preceded her in death June 21, 1998.
She attended the Sacred Heart Convent School in Campus, and was believed to be the last surviving student from this school, which closed in 1930. Deane later attended the rural McGrath School and graduated from Reddick Community High School in 1936. She earned a two-year teaching degree from Illinois State Normal University in 1938. She taught in the one-room Gifford and Southcomb schools in Norton and Broughton townships from 1938 to 1945. She later worked at Honegger Feeds, Fairbury, and as a bookkeeper for her husband’s Standard Oil bulk delivery business in Reddick.
Deane was a member of St, Mary’s Catholic Church, Reddick, and was the primary organist there for 60 years (1950 to 2010). She was a violinist and a cheerleader in high school, played the organ and piano, and was a member of The Bonnie Belles of Harmony singing group in Kankakee. She and her husband enjoyed dancing, and were members of the Cosmo Dance Club. She enjoyed playing golf, bowling in leagues and watching her children’s and grandchildren’s sports activities. In her later years, she volunteered at Reddick Elementary School, with the quilting group at St. Peter’s, Dwight, and as an organist for the Dwight Heritage Health Center. She and her husband traveled in all 50 states and Europe (three trips) after their retirement.
Surviving are her daughter, Joyce Steinman, of Bloomington; her son, Gerry (Janet) Halpin, of Prophetstown; grandchildren, Jack (Stephanie) Steinman, Jim (Jessica) Halpin, Kevin (Jessica Kramer) Halpin and Erin Halpin; and great-grandchildren, Caroline, Audrey, Sean and Lily Halpin, with one more on the way.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one sister, Elizabeth “Bess” Tavares.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at St. Mary’s Church, Reddick. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery following the services.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Church, Reddick.
