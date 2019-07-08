Mary Louise Gudeman, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (July 5, 2019) at her home.
She was born Nov. 3, 1942, in Cissna Park, a daughter of Leonard W. and Louise A. Rudin Gudeman.
Survivors include seven sisters, Sarah (George Jr.) Melton, of Peoria, Esther Andreas, of Bourbonnais, Judy Edelman, of Onarga, Edna (Jerry) Cluver, of Cissna Park, Leah Joy (Lyle) Oberg, of Cottonwood, Ariz., B. Jean Robra, of Norden, Germany, and Aldine (Scott) Blunier, of Brazil; five brothers, Charles Gudeman, of Columbia Falls, Mont., John (Sandy) Gudeman, of Wildwood, Mo., Alfred Gudeman, of San Diego, Calif., Dan (Myrna) Gudeman, of Florence, Ore., and David (Debbie) Gudeman, of Watseka. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Joseph and Samuel Gudeman; one brother-in-law, Paul Andreas; one nephew; and one niece.
Mary attended First Christian Church in Watseka and was a caregiver to many area people. She enjoyed reading, embroidering and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, until the 11:30 a.m. funeral services at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Silas Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in Cissna Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Iroquois County Historical Society.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!