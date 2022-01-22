MANTENO — Mary Gibson, 72, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Jan. 20, 2022) at her home, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born Jan. 7, 1950, in Champaign, the daughter of Karl and Doris Mowrer Aufdenkampe.
Mary married Paul Gibson on March 27, 1971, in Sidney.
She loved gardening, reading and crocheting. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary was a member of the Interfaith Organization. She was an active member of the Manteno United Methodist Church and an active member of the Manteno United Methodist Church Bell Choir.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Paul Gibson, of Manteno; two daughters, Erica Gibson, of Channahon, and Erin Crowl, of Chesapeake, Va.; five grandchildren, Dylon Southard, Katie Southard, Kasey Southard, Jackson Crowl and Sidney Crowl; one brother, Dean and Kathy Hale, of Champaign; two sisters, Joyce Wilson, of Savoy, and Karla and Gary Gerdes, of Champaign; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother-in-law, Tom Wilson.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Manteno United Methodist Church.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
