Mary Geigner

MANTENO — Mary T. Geigner, 82, of Manteno, passed away May 24, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Sept. 21, 1938, in Chicago, the daughter of Andrew and Bridget (Quinn) Hartell. Mary married Robert L. Geigner on March 8, 1958, at St. Andrews Church in Chicago. He preceded her in death Feb. 25, 2000.
Mary worked as a legal secretary in downtown Chicago for more than 40 years. She was the former office manager at Naprapathic Healing Center. Mary loved playing Scrabble and Words with Friends. Her grandchildren were everything to her.
Mary was a dedicated parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are four daughters and three sons-in-law, Kathleen and Mark Ornatek, of Pecatonica, Wendy Menigoz, of St. Anne, Kelly and Brian St. Aubin, of Manteno, and Tracy and James Landis, of St. Anne; 21 grandchildren, Jamie, Jason, Zachary, Kristina, Ricky, Josh, Rob, Stephan, Mason, Sophia, Lars, Isabella, Zachary, Hannah, Chloe, Drew, Jacob, Gabrielle, Lillian, Dante and Killian; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Robert L. Geigner, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Andrew J. Hartell; one sister, Sheila Doris; and one son-in-law, Ed Menigoz.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, at St. John Paul II-West Campus in Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township at a later date.
Memorials may be made for Masses or for the Poor Souls of Purgatory.
