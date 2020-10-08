MONEE — Mary Frances Gorman, 97, wife of the late Monroe J. Gorman and a longtime Monee resident, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020) at the Gorman Homestead.
Mary was born July 16, 1923, in Chicago, the third daughter of Frank and Elizabeth Prindiville.
Surviving are her children, Michael (Paula) Gorman, Ann (Alan) Rutledge, Kevin (Molly) Gorman and Ellen (Doug) Trost; her grandchildren, Shaun (Nora) Gorman, Adam (Kristen) Gorman, Laura (Rich) Thomas, Jay (Carissa) Gorman, Shannon Rutledge, Kate (Avery) Zink, Katrina (Travis) Cunningham and Ian Trost; her great-grandchildren, Declan, Ara, Elsie, Nolan, Aleena, Lori and Connor Gorman and Blake Zink; and her sister, Rita Dreesen, of Lombard.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Patrick Gorman.
Mary was proud of her military service. She enlisted in one of the first classes of U.S. Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service) during World War II in November of 1943. She was honorably discharged in March of 1946 after serving for more than two years, last as a Storekeeper, Second Class (E5).
She was an active member in her community in the Monee Women’s Club, PTO, St. Boniface Catholic Church and South Suburban Newcomers Club. She served an active role as a 4-H Leader and service-lead president and gift shop manager of the Olympia Fields Osteopathic Hospital.
Mary loved to throw a good party, often enlisting the help of her children to prep the house for partygoers. Mary found her love of travel as a child when she visited California to sing in the Hollywood Bowl. Mary and Monroe journeyed around the U.S., as well as various countries in Europe. Mary is revered for her generosity in taking her children and grandchildren on a two-week trip to the Gorman homeland of Ireland. The trip was highlighted by the family’s return to County Tyrone, where Adam Gorman initially immigrated from in 1847, during the potato famine, to begin the Gorman Homestead.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, until the 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 5304 W. Main St., Monee, IL 60449. Internment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Steger.
Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by COVID-19, everyone is asked to please follow the state’s guidelines of wearing masks/face coverings and following social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made in Mary’s name to her brothers-in-law memorial fund, the Father Kevin Gorman Award at St. Bede Abbey Academy, 24 U.S. Highway 6, Peru, IL 61354, online at www.st-bede.com.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Monee Funeral Home, 5450 Wilson, Monee, IL 60449. For additional information call 708-534-0016.
Please sign her online guestbook at moneefuneralhome.com.
