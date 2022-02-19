mary favors

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
For the Kankakee River...Wilmington...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River ice may
also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected Saturday morning.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain, snowmelt and river ice.
* WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 5.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to continue a slow rise the
next few days, except for localized areas downstream of the
gauge near an ice jam.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in open
areas, due to wind gusts to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Blowing and drifting snow resulting in snow covered
roads, sharply reduced visibility and hazardous travel
conditions, primarily in open and rural areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
&&
LOWELL, Ind. — Mary A. Favors, 86, of Lowell, Ind., passed away Monday (Feb. 14, 2022) at Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point, Ind.
Mary was born June 26, 1935, in Goreville, the daughter of Horace O. and Mary E. Jackson Green.
She married L. Rae Favors on Nov. 27, 1954. He preceded her in death in March of 2004.
Mrs. Favors retired as manager from GNB Employees Credit Union in 2000, after 13 years of service. She had also been employed for 15 years at A.O. Smith Credit Union.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mary was an active member of the Red Hat Society and the Tuesday Book Review Club. She also enjoyed golfing.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Sandra Favors, of Lowell, Ind.; her grandchildren, Jason and Ashley Favors, Mary J. and Adam Bodin, Michelle and Themi Hatzis, Nichole and Brad Jensen, Amanda and Rob Parchim, and Colin Foley; great-grandchildren, Connor, Taylor, Kaydence, Emma, Jason Jr., Rebecca, Nicholas, Zachary, McKinley and Mason; and one sister, Virginia Hutchinson, of Mt. Vernon (age 103).
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Foley; one son, Charles “Chuck” Favors; and her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, until the noon memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.
Inurnment will follow in Bonfield Cemetery in Bonfield.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.