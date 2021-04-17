Mary Ellen Greenwood

TAYLORVILLE — Mary Ellen “Ess” Greenwood, 80, of Taylorville, passed away at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday (April 13, 2021) at her home.
Mary was born June 14, 1940, in Buckingham, the daughter of Willard and Elvira (Sumner) Essington. She married William “Tom” Greenwood on June 29, 1963. at the Buckingham Methodist Church. They enjoyed nearly 58 years of marriage.
She graduated from Herscher High School with the class of 1958, and went on to work for Armour Pharmaceuticals, Bourbonnais, for over 35 years.
After their retirement, Mary and Tom moved to the Taylorville area.
Mary loved to spend time with her family. She was a hard worker and had a great sense of humor and quick wit. When she was younger she enjoyed dancing (especially to Ike and Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary”), bowling, fishing, cutting the grass on her riding lawn mower, and collecting antiques. She shared many laughs (and sometimes loud disagreements) over lively games of Euchre and Pinochle with her family. She cross-stitched, wrote poems, loved old movies and still watched “General Hospital”. Mary loved animals and always had many pets.
Preceding her in death were her parents; granddaughter, Brittany Blumenthal-Hines; and sisters, Geraldine West and Betty Jean Wilkins.
Surviving are her husband, Tom Greenwood, of Taylorville; daughters, Cindy (husband, Joe) Blumenthal, of Chicago, and Mary Beth (Jason Lindsey) Greenwood, of Taylorville; son, Jason (Kelly Lash) Greenwood, of Vandalia; sister, Dolores Piggush, of Kankakee; along with many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 19 in Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville, with the Rev. Caleb McGregor officiating.
Memorials may be made to her family.
Funeral arrangements are by Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, Taylorville.
