MANTENO — Mary Ella Dixon Farrell, 95, of Manteno, passed away Friday (Feb. 11, 2022) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
She was born Nov. 2, 1926, the daughter of Foster and Edna (Thurston) Van Neste.
Mary Ella was a graduate from Manteno High School and St. Mary’s School of Nursing and joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps in 1944.
She worked as a registered nurse in Dr. Raymond Malott’s office. She then worked at Manteno Mental Heath Center for 33 years.
Mary Ella had been a member of the Manteno Presbyterian Church since 1941.
In 1947, she married Jesse E. Dixon, who preceded her in death in 1968. She then, in 1993, married James Farrell, who passed away in 2000.
Mary Ella was a charter member of the Manteno Historical Society and was Manteno Citizen of the Year in 2000.
She was a member of the Manteno Women’s Club, the Kankakee Christian Woman’s Club, Manteno American Legion Auxiliary, Kankakee Business & Professional Woman’s Club and the Manteno Home Extension.
Mary Ella enjoyed stock car racing and quilting.
Surviving are her children, Lois (Ron) Meyer, Linda (Steve) Garrison and Chuck (Nancy) Dixon; son-in-law, Guy McDade; and stepdaughters, Nancy (Gordon) Wheeler and Kay (Darrell) Bertrand.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Lana Dixon McDade; her great-granddaughter, Reagan Bremer; and her great-grandson, Austin White.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 15, at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Community Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Alex Regets officiating.
Memorials may be made to Community Presbyterian Church or Manteno Historical Society.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.