KANKAKEE — Mary “Elaine” Schwass, 64, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 16, 1956, in Kankakee, the daughter of George G. and Dianne (Whittington) Schwass.
Elaine was an administrative assistant for the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
She enjoyed cross stitching, gardening and shopping. Elaine loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandson, and she loved her grand-dog, Rhett.
Elaine had a “heart of gold” and loved helping others, especially the veterans at the home where she worked.
She was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Cherish Schwass, of Greenwood, Ind.; one daughter, Maura Schwass, of Kankakee; one grandson, Noah Campbell; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Karon and Duane Osterhoff, of St. Anne, and Linda Schwass, of Hazzard, Ky.; one brother, Ray Schwass, of Kankakee; and one sister-in-law, Theresa Schwass, of Bradley; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and three brothers, George Schwass, Kurt Schwass and Fred Schwass.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church — West Campus in Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the Mass.
Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
