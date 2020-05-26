ELLISVILLE, MO. — Mary Dolores Scroggins Goudreau, 93, of Ellisville, Mo., passed away May 10, 2020, at Autumn View Gardens Assisted Living in Ellisville, Mo.
She was born Jan. 13, 1927, in Kankakee, the daughter of Leo and Mary Scroggins. She married Durl Goudreau on July 3, 1948.
Dolores was very dedicated to the Catholic faith. She was active in the St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne, as well as St. Clare of Assisi Church, Ellisville, Mo.
She lived a very fulfilling life through travel, the arts, community service and quality time spent with family and friends.
Surviving are three children and their spouses, Karla and Donnie Bieber, of Wildwood, Mo., Kim and Susan Goudreau, of Dixon, and Theresa Rojas, of Chesterfield, Mo.; and six grandchildren, Simonie Anzalone (Mike), of St. Louis, Mo., Philip Goudreau (Rhiannon), of Belvidere, Gretchen Bieber, of Wildwood, Mo., Audrey Goudreau, of Dixon, Brandon Bieber, of New York, N.Y., and Alex Rojas (Jessica), of San Clemente, Calif. Dolores was fortunate to see her great-grandchildren enter the world, Cecelia Anzalone, Gabriel Anzalone and Lillian Goudreau. Also surviving are her sister, Betty Benoit, of Edina, Minn.; and her brother, William Scroggins, of Kankakee.
A private memorial service and burial will be at a future time when family is able to gather.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Center, St. Louis, Mo., St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne, or St. Clare of Assisi Church, Ellisville, Mo.
Funeral arrangements are by Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory in Ballwin, Mo.
