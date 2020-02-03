MOKENA — Mary Catherine Dixon (Devine), 96, of Mokena, and formerly of Homewood, passed away Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox.
Mary was the loving wife of the late Robert Dixon; beloved mother of Carol (Ron) Bengtson, Don (Jill) Dixon, Douglas (Gayle) Dixon and Maureen (Robert) Keller; dearest grandmother of Brian (Becky) Bengtson, Kurt (Erin) Bengtson, Megan (Jim) Majernik, Gwyneth Dixon, Andy (Rocio) Dixon, Taylor Dixon, Julie Keller, Mark (Lauren) Keller and Lisa Keller; and cherished great-grandmother of 10.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, until the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 19515 115th Ave. Mokena IL 60448. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet.
Memorials may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls online at mercyhome.org.
