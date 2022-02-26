MCLEAN — Mary Day, 79, of McLean, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 22, 2022) at her home.
She was born July 2, 1942, in St. Anne, the daughter of Modest and Alice (Cruze) White. Mary married Claude Day on Aug. 1, 1959. He preceded her in death Jan. 9, 1997.
Mary was a CNA for more than 50 years.
She enjoyed coloring, doing crossword puzzles, and watching “The Price Is Right” and her favorite soap operas. Mary loved collecting memorabilia of Elvis Presley, ceramic dolls and bears. Most of all, Mary loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are three daughters, Leota Dismang and Patricia Day, both of Bloomington, Ind., and Joyce (Jeff) Knox, of McLean; two sons, Wayne Day, of Kankakee, and Jeremy Day (Karen Schuit), of Bradley; two brothers, Wesley White, of Minnesota, and Dennis White, of Bourbonnais; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Claude Day, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Wanda Steel; and two brothers, Raymond White and Duane White.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Interment will follow in Limestone Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.