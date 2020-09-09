BOURBONNAIS — Mary Dattilo-Apel, 73, of Bourbonnai,s passed away Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born June 16, 1947, in Chicago, the daughter of Anthony and Louise (Lintner) Dattilo. Mary married Gary Apel on March 26, 1988, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Sept. 28, 2019.
Mary served on the Council of Catholic Women and on the Arts and Environment Committee at Maternity B.V.M Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. She was a room parent for her two sons growing up and a member of the Kankakee Kultivators. Mary enjoyed gardening, golfing and riding her bike. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are two sons, Eric Blake Sr., of Bradley, and Chad Blake, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren, Eric Blake Jr., Elliot Blake, Meghan Blake, Martin Mares, Angie (Charlie) Fisher and Maria Mares; six great-grandchildren, Isiah, Dawson, Aiden, Emma, Delilah and Issac; her mother, Louise Dattilo; one sister, Annette Dattilo, of Florida; and one brother, Steve and Lori Dattilo, of Indiana.
In addition to her husband, Gary Apel, she was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Dattilo; and one brother, Phillip Dattilo.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit will officiate the service.
Masks and social distancing will be required at all services.
Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice of Bourbonnais, Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, or the American Cancer Society.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
