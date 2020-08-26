Mary Clair

SHOREWOOD — Mary C. Clair, 81, formerly of Shorewood, passed away Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at Presence Merkle-Knipprath Countryside Retirement Facility in Clifton.
Mary was born Dec. 3, 1938, the daughter of Samuel and Anna (Klepec) Venturo, in Joliet. She married Gerald Clair on Feb. 18, 1958, in Joliet. Gerald preceded her in death in 2016.
She worked as a bookkeeper for various banks in the region. Mary enjoyed going on vacations.
Surviving are one daughter, Kimberly (Glenn) Cain, of Bourbonnais; one grandson, Benjamin Cain, of Kankakee; one sister, Carol (Kenneth) Wiers, of Shorewood; one sister-in-law, Virginia “Ginger” Clair Phillips, of Minooka; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, Aug. 27, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Private burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!