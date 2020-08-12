WATSEKA — Mary L Carley, 92, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at her home.
She was born March 5, 1928, in Evanston, the daughter of A.J. “Sox” and Dorothy Griffin (Minner) Sodini. She married M. Dale Carley on Aug. 16, 1951, in Streator. He preceded her in death March 15, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Joanne O’Donnell; and one niece.
Surviving are two sons, Dr. James A. (Linda) Carley, of Pontiac, and Steven (Mary E.) Carley, of Crescent City; nine grandchildren, Jamie (Rick) Doubet, of Pontiac, Dr. Ryan (Dr. Natalie) Carley, of Pontiac, Lindsay (Dr. Nick) Buchheit, of Lake St. Louis, Mo., Dr. Blake (Dr. Alexandra) Carley, of Mequon, Wis., Dr. Kelsey (Eric) Davis, of Pontiac, Tyler Carley and Tristan Carley, of Pontiac, and Dillon Carley and Cody Carley, of Crescent City; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Mary was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka as well as a longtime member of Shewami Country Club. She was a lifetime member of the Iroquois County Hospital Auxiliary and Iroquois County Historical Society, and also a board member of Iroquois County Republican Women for over 40 years. Mary retired as a bookkeeper of Carley Advertising in 1994.
Mary loved her family and many dear friends. She was grateful for a long and happy life on this beautiful earth and appreciated every day.
A private service will take place at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, on Saturday, Aug. 15. Private burial will be in Flesher Cemetery in Crescent City.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or the Watseka Elks Lodge.
