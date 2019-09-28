Mary L. Brown, 93, of Danforth, passed away Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) after a brief stay at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
She was born Aug. 1, 1926, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harold and Florence (Sage) Wolf. She married Wayne E. Brown in Kankakee on Dec. 31, 1955, and he preceded her in death Nov. 18, 1997. In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Richard Wolf; and one stepgrandson, Eric Smith.
She is survived by her four children: Peter (Barb) Brown, of Peoria, David (Coya) Brown, of Crystal Lake, Kathy (Jack) Austera, of Indianapolis, and Tom (Allison) Brown, of San Rafael, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; one stepgranddaughter; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Janice (David) Trecker, of Naples, Fla.; one sister-in-law, Shirley Wolf, of Loveland, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was an accomplished pianist in her youth, receiving many accolades. She continued to play throughout her life. She attended Olivet Nazarene College and North Central College. Mary then worked in the Huff and Wolf Jewelry store. In 1955, she married Wayne Brown and moved to the farm west of Danforth where she would spend the next years raising her four children, with the occasional break to practice on the baby grand piano in the family room. Wayne and Mary moved into her current home in Danforth in 1987 after retiring from farming, where she would reside until her passing. Mary loved to tend to her flowers, knit, cross-stitch, and work jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She loved to spend time with her family and was proud to knit them each an afghan.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. A graveside funeral service will follow at 11:15 a.m. at Danforth Reformed Cemetery in Danforth. The Rev. Donald J. McDonald III will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Gilman Danforth District Library.
Please share a memory of Mary at knappfuneralhomes.com.
