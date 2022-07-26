mary brais

BOURBONNAIS — Mary L. Brais, 94, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (July 22, 2022) at her home.

She was born Jan. 28, 1928, in Chicago, the daughter of Henry and Louise (Dellorto) Fear. Mary married Robert Brais on Oct. 11, 1947, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Chicago. He preceded her in death in 2013.

Mary retired from working at Good Shepherd Manor. She volunteered more than 5,000 hours for Provena St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary. Mary was a member of Women of the Moose and also a member of its College of Regents, the Tuesday Book Review and volunteered with the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts for more than 20 years. She enjoyed bowling and golfing.

