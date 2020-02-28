MOKENA — Mary Ann “Terry” Waide, 84, of Mokena and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020) at Joliet Area Hospice Home in Joliet.
She was born Feb. 10, 1936, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Jerome and Margaret Vanata Holscher. Terry married Frederick Waide on June 30, 1956, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Dec. 18, 1989.
Terry was a retired legal secretary for Appellate Judge Alan Stouder. She also volunteered at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno for more than 20 years.
She enjoyed playing dominoes.
Surviving are one son, Frederick and Gisel Waide, of Kankakee; one daughter, Victoria Waide Ashmore (Jim), of Westmont; three grandchildren, Allison Waide, of Kankakee, Philip and Abby Waide, of Kankakee, and Matthew and Stephanie Waide, of Middletown, Ind.; two stepgrandchildren, Jimmy and Ethan Ashmore; and three great-grandchildren, Ian, Jocelyn and Charlotte.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Hospice or the American Lung Association.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
