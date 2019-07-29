Mary Ann Schatz, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (July 25, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born July 13, 1945, in Kankakee, the daughter of Arthur W. and Mabel I. (Emme) Schatz. They preceded her in death, along with one niece, Rebecca Schatz.
Surviving are one sister, Betty Schatz, of Kankakee; one brother, William (Patricia) Schatz, of Kankakee; and one niece, Julie E. (David) Belan, of Romeoville.
Ms. Schatz was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton. She worked at Mound Grove Cemetery, the Greater Kankakee Airport and retired from The Daily Journal, Kankakee, where she worked in human resources. She loved traveling, flower gardening and researching family history and genealogy.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Ray Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.
Memorials may be made to Willie and Friends Relay for Life Team, Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, Community Foundation of Kankakee County Rebecca Schatz Memorial Fund, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!