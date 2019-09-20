Mary Ann Piper, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 15, 2019, in Kankakee.
She was born July 4, 1945, in Bonne Terre, Mo., the daughter of Paul and Eula M. (Stunbough) Richardson. Mary Ann was happily married to Lamar Piper for many years until his passing Aug. 17, 2009.
She was a member of the Emblem Club, the senior regent with the Women of the Moose and a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church; and she loved photography.
Surviving is a sister, Terry Gaus, of Bradley.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a brother, James Richardson.
A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The Rev. Charles Wheeler will officiate. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made to St. Rose of Lima or the wishes of the family.
