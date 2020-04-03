MANTENO — Mary Ann Curwick, 78, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (March 31, 2020) at her home.
She was born Sept. 16, 1941, in Kankakee, the daughter of Daniel and Freda (Seimetz) Shreffler. Mary Ann married Gerald “Jerry” Curwick on Aug. 27, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.
Mary Ann was a retired bookkeeper for Curwick Construction. She had also driven a school bus for the Manteno School District for 21 years.
She enjoyed shopping, gardening, vacationing and decorating her home.
Mary Ann especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her joy in life was being around children. Mary Ann was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.
Surviving are her husband, Jerry Curwick, of Manteno; one son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Paula Curwick, of Manteno; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Angela and William Lynch, of Manteno, and Penny and Leonard Knotts, of Manteno; nine grandchildren, Ashley Lynch (Marty) Jastrzemski, Lindsey Lynch (fiancé, Cameron Nitsche), Matthew Lynch (Kaylee), Katie Curwick, Kelsey McGrath (Ethan), Michael Curwick, Ryan Curwick, Dylan Knotts and Ian Knotts; three great-grandchildren, Ryker Nitsche, Quinn Jastrzemski and Sloan Lynch; four sisters; and three brothers.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one son, Gary Curwick.
Private family services were held. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public memorial Mass will be at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery in Manteno.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
