BOURBONNAIS — Mary Ann Bennington (nee Pickens), 90, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Chicago and New Lenox, passed away Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020).
Mary Ann was born Oct. 19, 1929, the daughter of Frank and Ermina (Huggins) Pickens, in Washington, Pa. She was married to Joseph W. Bennington. Her loving and devoted husband preceded her in death Feb. 25, 2012. Also preceding her in death were her parents, and two sisters, Betty King and Margaret Pickens.
She will be sadly missed by Troy and Sheryl Martin, and Brendan and Jessica O’Brien. Especially dear to her were Samantha, Judy and Vanessa O’Brien, who Mary spent many years babysitting and loving them as well as her other “adopted” grandchildren, Andrea Martin-Oelger and Amie Martin-Littrell and their children. She had a number of other people whom she considered family, the Ulmet girls and the Wingo girls from Chicago First Church of the Nazarene, of which she was a member. She will also be missed by her nephews, other family members, multiple friends and many CNAs and staff at Bickford Senior Citizens Living, who cared so dearly for her.
Mary Ann retired after 25 years as librarian at Joliet Central High School.
She and her husband, Joe, enjoyed many trips both domestic and international. They loved opening their home and hearts to many guests over the years. Mary Ann had a gift of listening and being genuinely interested in those around her which endeared her to them.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, until the 6 p.m. funeral services at Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet. Interment will be in Washington Cemetery in Washington, Pa.
Memorials may be made to Chicago First Church of the Nazarene, 12725 Bell Road, Lemont, IL 60439.
