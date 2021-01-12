MANTENO — Marvin Ray Stauffenberg, 85, of Manteno, passed away Friday (Jan. 8, 2021) at his home.
He was born July 26, 1935, in Manteno, the son of Lester and Lucille (Sulzberger) Stauffenberg.
Marvin was a salesman who sold Pioneer Seed, Golden Harvest Seed and Amsoil.
He loved gardening, growing flowers and bird watching.
Surviving are his wife, Nona Stauffenberg; two sons, Alan (Roberta) Stauffenberg, of Manteno, and Dan (Terri) Stauffenberg, of Manteno; one daughter, Cindy Lawrence, of Manteno; three brothers, Dale Stauffenberg, of Braidwood, Glenn Stauffenberg, of Cabery, and Ron (Kim) Stauffenberg, of Greenville, S.C.; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, Dean Stauffenberg and Lester Stauffenberg Jr.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, in St. Patrick Cemetery, 30102 Wilton Center Road, Manhattan. The Rev. Sebastian Gargol will officiate.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley), 482 Main St NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.
