Marvin Stanley

KANKAKEE — Marvin Thomas Stanley, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at his home.
He was born Feb. 25, 1935, in Manteno, the son of Troy and Lucille Paquette Stanley.
In 1965, he married Sharon O’Connor at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse.
Marvin worked at Roper until it closed and later retired from Corner Board.
He enjoyed walking in the park. Marvin was an animal lover and particularly liked dogs. He appreciated watching hummingbirds in the morning hours. Marvin also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and taking day trips. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Marvin was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Sharon Stanley, of Kankakee; his children, Regina and Tony Tedeschi, of Manteno, Thomas and Crystal Stanley, of King George, Va., and James and Charity Stanley, of Chillicothe; nine grandchildren; his sister, Esther; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. The Rev. John Peeters will officiate the service. Inurnment will follow in St. James Cemetery in Irwin.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Humane Foundation.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
