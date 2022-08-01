WATSEKA — Marvin Purvis, 82, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (July 26, 2022) at his home.
He was born June 8, 1940, in Watseka, the son of Alfred “Bud” and Edna Redburn Purvis. They preceded him in death. Marvin married Abby McCain Denham in Watseka, on Oct. 11, 1986.
Surviving are his wife, Abby Purvis, of Watseka; two daughters, Michelle (Terry) Brutlag, of Crescent City, and Marcia (John Feener) Purvis, of Hobe Sound, Fla.; stepson, Greg Denham, of Watseka; brother, Duane (Pam) Purvis; sister, Joyce (Craig) Franklin; four grandchildren, Jenna Brutlag, Austin Hrzic, Hally Denham and Todd Martson; one great-grandson, Trevor Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
Upon graduation from Watseka High School in 1958, Marvin worked at the Watseka Republican newspaper and Uarco Business Forms in Watseka. Then he and his brother, Duane, established Purvis Carpet Service and enjoyed a successful business installing floor coverings and tile for 35 years. He was dependable and hard working and a perfectionist who preached “you do the job right or don’t do it at all.” He was also knowledgeable in antiques and bought and sold antiques and collectables as a side business. Marvin was a multi-talented person who could do many things and was successful at everything he tried to do. He enjoyed many activities including collecting, gardening, traveling, woodworking, reading (especially Louis L’Amour’s books) and was an avid snow skier. Marvin and Abby enjoyed an annual ski trip in the western mountains until Marvin was 70 years old.
He cared deeply for the community; serving eight years as an alderman on the Watseka City Council and was appreciated for his honesty, availability, response to constituent’s needs and had a common-sense approach to issues. Marvin was never afraid to stand his ground if he believed in something. He was a member of the Watseka Elks for many years.
Marvin was a generous, loving, outgoing, upbeat person who “never met a stranger” and who was devoted to family and would forego anything to spend time with them. He was married to Abby for 35 years and rarely was seen without her. They could frequently be seen enjoying a night on the dance floor and they maintained a Friday night date tradition for their entire marriage, often at Greg’s Bar and Grill (formally Miss Karol’s) where anyone was invited to pull up a chair and join them.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka, with the Rev. Tom McCann officiating. Internment of ashes will follow in Prairie Dell Cemetery near Iroquois.
Memorials may be made to Watseka Elks Lodge Children’s Coat Drive or to the Watseka Fire Department.