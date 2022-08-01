Marvin Purvis

WATSEKA — Marvin Purvis, 82, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (July 26, 2022) at his home.

He was born June 8, 1940, in Watseka, the son of Alfred “Bud” and Edna Redburn Purvis. They preceded him in death. Marvin married Abby McCain Denham in Watseka, on Oct. 11, 1986.

Surviving are his wife, Abby Purvis, of Watseka; two daughters, Michelle (Terry) Brutlag, of Crescent City, and Marcia (John Feener) Purvis, of Hobe Sound, Fla.; stepson, Greg Denham, of Watseka; brother, Duane (Pam) Purvis; sister, Joyce (Craig) Franklin; four grandchildren, Jenna Brutlag, Austin Hrzic, Hally Denham and Todd Martson; one great-grandson, Trevor Martin; and several nieces and nephews.

Recommended for you