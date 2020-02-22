Marvin Norton

BRADLEY — Marvin C. “Sonny” Norton, 84, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020) at his home.
He was born Dec. 16, 1935, in Kankakee, the son of William Curtis and Dorothy Verhoeke Norton.
Sonny had been a tow truck operator for Larry Menz Towing. He also had worked at Kankakee Roper.
He was one of the founders of Just Us Motorcycle Club.
Sonny enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and riding his Harley.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1954 to 1958. He was a member of the Bradley American Legion.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Carolyn (Scivally) Norton, of Bradley; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Bill and Wanda Norton, of Kankakee, and Rick and Bonnie Norton, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Jennifer Blanton, Mindy Miller, Jeannette Neblock and Joshua Norton; and one brother, Danny Norton, of Bradley.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Rita Langlois; one brother, Ray Norton; and one daughter, Sheila.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
