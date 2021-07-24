Marva Plumley

MANTENO — Marva (Graves) Plumley, 78, of Manteno, passed away July 15, 2021, peacefully at home.
She was born Jan. 17, 1943, in Waynesville, Mo., a daughter of Arthur and Hazel Roberson Graves.
Marva was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She worked for many years at Manteno State Hospital as well as Shapiro Developmental Center, retiring from J.R. Short Milling Company in 1985.
Surviving are her children, Travis (Carol) Plumley and their children, Jason and Jeremey; Danny Plumley and his children, Dan, Tim, Aaron, Michelle and Amanda; Leotta (Bryan) Spangler and their children, Joshua and Noah; Gary (Kelly) Plumley and their son, Brett; her siblings, Adrian (Debbie) Watson, Kenny (Mary) Graves, Laura Esget, Shirley Hammock, Carolyn Echelberry, Mary Burgess, Loretta Thrasher and Allen Graves; as well as many, many beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her loving husband, Travis Plumley; her parents, Hazel Roberson Higgins and Arthur Graves; and three sisters, Leotta Graves, Janice York and Evelyn Seeger.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25, until the 5 p.m. service at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno, with Alex Regets officiating.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A private burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Manteno.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Humane Foundation online at k3humanefoundation.org; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital online at stjude.org.