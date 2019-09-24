Martin L. Tetter Jr., 82, of Momence, passed away Friday (Sept. 20, 2019) at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born May 29, 1937, in Momence, the son of Martin Sr. and Susie (Merrill) Tetter.
Martin was an owner/operator truck driver for 60 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who willingly touched many lives. He was a devoted Christian and a member of River Valley Christian Fellowship Church.
He enjoyed traveling, going on cruises, riding his motorcycles and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Carol Tetter, of Momence; six children, Mike (Barb) Tetter, of Alabama, Debbie Matthews, of California, Cheryl (Tom) Witvoet, of Herscher, Laurie (Gregg) Aleman, of Flossmoor, Linda (Todd) Sperry, of California, and Brenda (Todd) Tetter-Sherman, of Colorado; stepchildren, Bob (Kim) Turner, of Momence, and Christy Heagle and special friend Joe Foltz, of Kankakee. Also surviving are a sister, Susan Wilkens, of Bloomington; a brother, Leon (Linda) Tetter, of St. Anne; 14 grandchildren, Michelle (Ryan) Jacob, Amy (Matt) Devault, TJ Witvoet, Matthew (Jessica) Witvoet, Adam (Kelsey) Witvoet, Brandon Pyle (Ginny Landt), Keri Pyle, Christopher Pyle, Katelyn Gorak, Bernie (Abby) Gorak III, Jordan Sperry, Lindsay Sperry, Brayden Sherman and Kaylin Sherman; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother; one sister; and one grandson.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The funeral service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, at River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais Township. The Rev. Sam Goebel will officiate. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to River Valley Christian Fellowship.
