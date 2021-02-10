KANKAKEE — Martin A. Smith, 72, of Kankakee passed away Monday (Feb. 8, 2021) at his home.
He was born Aug. 8, 1948, in Chicago, the son of Atwood and Virginia (Pluter) Smith. Martin married Marcia Keck on Oct. 10, 1970, in Crown Point, Ind.
Martin worked for Pepsi Co. for 27 years and Roadway for 15 years. He enjoyed woodworking and riding motorcycles.
Martin was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Marcia Smith, of Kankakee; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Martin and Amie Smith, of Arizona, and Michael and Jackie Smith, of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Abigail Schneider, Liam Smith and Jonah Smith; and one sister, Aletha Shepard, of Missouri.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one daughter, Marleen Schneider.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.