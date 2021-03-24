Martin Johnson

CLIFTON — Martin Lavern Johnson, 89, passed away peacefully Monday (March 22, 2021) at his home in Clifton.
He was born Feb. 20, 1932, in Milks Grove Township, to Arthur and Edith Johnson. His parents preceded him in death.
Martin married the love of his life and best friend, Elizabeth Metz-Johnson, on June 28, 1951. They shared in 69 beautiful years of marriage together.
He proudly served our country four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Harry F. Bauer, a Robert H. Smith-class destroyer minelayer. After the Navy, he worked for and then retired from the Natural Gas Plant after 30 years of employment. He farmed until the year 2000 and retired from raising lambs in the year 2004.
Martin was a loving and proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his five children, John Johnson (Genie), of McLeansboro, Stephen Johnson (deceased), Mary Ramirez (Jose), of Bonfield, Dan Johnson (Marilyn), of Kankakee, and Donald Johnson (Connie), of Clifton; 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was a devout Christian, becoming a member of the Kempton Church of the Nazarene in 1984. He faithfully served as a Sunday school superintendent, a junior high Sunday school teacher and as a greeter. He had a long-standing relationship with God and was blessed with his faith.
In his earlier years, he spent some time raising beagle pups and competing in Field Trials, as being around dogs gave him great joy. He also found pleasure in fishing, gardening and bird watching.
Family was the pivotal essence of his life. As the strong patriarch of his family, he had an unmatched strength that he developed by refusing to let his loved ones down. No matter how heavy the burden, he never complained. Even in his final days, if asked how he was doing, he would always reply “well, I’m just a little less than wonderful.” He was a good friend to all, who dedicated many years of his life to helping others.
Martin will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. His family said, “Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort in knowing he is in heaven watching over us.”
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday, March 25, until the 7 p.m. services at Kempton Church of the Nazarene, Kempton, with the Rev. John Mohler officiating. Graveside services will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
