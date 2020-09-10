Martin Hansen

STREATOR — Martin Francis Hansen, 71, of Streator, and formerly of Goodyear, Ariz., and Los Angeles, Calif., passed away Sunday (Sept. 6, 2020) at Parker Nursing and Rehabilitation Care Center.
Following cremation; a visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Winterrowd Funeral Home, 305 S. Park St., Streator. Phone 815-672-2703. Burial will be in the Oakwood Memorial Park Cemetery, Ottawa.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing will be followed, including masks being worn.
Martin was born Nov. 4, 1948, in Watseka, the son of Lewis and Helena (Harms) Hansen.
Surviving are children, Kim Hansen, Bonnie (Troy) Dimmig, Jody (Jeff) Jenkins, Mark (Michele) Hansen, Ed (Tammy) Handzus and Shane (Fran) Osland; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Ron (Marlene) Hansen, Merle (Jeanne) Hansen and Tom (Mary) Hansen; sister, Diane Hull; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Diane; and a brother, Lewis Hansen.
Martin graduated from Gilman High School.
He and Diane had resided on the West Coast since the 1980s where he retired as a property manager.
Martin enjoyed classic cars and DIY projects.
Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.
Please sign his online guestbook at winterrowdfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!