RANTOUL — Martiez J. Young, 37, of Rantoul, passed away April 30, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1591 E. Cedar Ave, Kankakee. Pastor Lawrence Sheperd will be the eulogist. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Martiez was born in Kankakee, at St. Mary’s Hospital, on May 3, 1983, the son of Lawrence Dickens and Rebecca Young Dickens.
He attended Kankakee School District 111 and was a high school graduate.
Martiez was an entrepreneur.
He was baptized and was a member of Greater New Light Baptist Church in Rantoul.
Martiez enjoyed fishing, sports and loved his lawn and garden.
He will be remembered for him being a full-time devoted father.
Martiez passed away at the age of thirty-seven years.
He leaves fond memories with is loving companion, Latia Perkins, of Rantoul; his father, Lawrence Dickens, of Kankakee; his sons, Dashawn Monroe, of Milwaukee, Wis., and Martiez Young Jr., of Rantoul; his daughters, NahZjae and ZahNiah Young, both of Rantoul; his sisters, Min. LaTeashea L. Young, of Chicago, ShonQuesa Dickens and Jenna Dickens, both of Kankakee; his brother, Caleb Dickens, of Kankakee; nephew Mekhi Austin; aunt, Nina B. Key; along with a host of additional aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Rebecca; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.