KANKAKEE — Martha A. Welk, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 18, 1938, in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of Harold and Rose (Steinmacher) Stanley. Martha married James C. Welk, whom she met in Germany, on Nov. 24, 1962, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death June 16, 2006.
Martha worked as a teacher’s aide for Kankakee School District 111 for 18 years. She also tutored for ALIVE for 12 years. Martha served as a Cub Scout Den Leader for eight years.
She loved quilting, painting, singing and doing needlework. Martha was a Chicago Cubs fan. She was an avid photographer.
Martha was a veteran of the U.S. Army where she served as a medic from 1959 to 1962.
Surviving are two sons, John Welk, of San Francisco, Calif., and William James Welk, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Carolyn Suzanne (Kelly) and William Mattila, of Kankakee, and Mary Beth Welk, of Quincy; one sister, Marilyn Rose Hoskins, of Rockledge, Fla.; five brothers, William Stanley, of Surprise, Ariz., Harold and Sandy Stanley, of Toledo, Ohio, Roger and Nancy Stanley, of Midland, Mich., Douglas and Phyllis Stanley, of Dillsburg, Pa., and David Stanley, of Alliance, Ohio; and three grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, James C. Welk; she was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Melanie Rose; and one sister.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at St. John Paul II- West Campus, Kankakee. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Inurnment will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
