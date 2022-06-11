Martha Washington Jun 11, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Memphis, Tenn. — Martha J. Washington, 77, of Memphis, Tenn., traded her earthy home for her heavenly home May 19, 2022, at Methodist North Hospital, Memphis.She was born June 21, 1945, in Rosedale, Miss., the daughter of Charles Ray Sr. and Connie Ray. She was the second oldest of nine siblings.Visitation and homegoing services were May 28. Pastor Howard L. Willis Sr. was the eulogist. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you