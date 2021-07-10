Marta Shalley

BOURBONNAIS — Marta Ann Shalley, 72, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday (July 6, 2021), after an extended illness, with her husband, Larry, at her side.
She was born Jan. 14, 1949, in Anderson, Ind., the daughter of Robert and Imogene Coe.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Larry; her son, Kyle (Angie); grandsons, Bo and Cole; and stepgrandsons, Logan Hutson and Jacob Hutson.
Following graduation from Anderson High School in Anderson, Ind., Marta attended Olivet Nazarene University where she received a degree in elementary education in 1971. She taught second grade at Je-Neir Elementary School in Momence, for 33 years prior to her retirement in 2003.
Marta was a member of the College Church University Avenue in Bourbonnais.
A highly gifted and creative person, Marta worked alongside her husband to create and maintain a beautiful home.
She also enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 states, and many several times; sewing, count and cross-stitching, baking and gardening. Marta loved sharing time with family and friends. She also enjoyed preparing delicious family dinners.
Preceding her in death were her father, Robert Coe; her mother, Imogene Coe; and her sister, Elaine (Howard) Hosier.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A celebration of Marta’s life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, at College Church University Avenue, with Dr. Mark Quanstrom officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Private family inurnment will be in the Olivet Nazarene University Columbarium in Bourbonnais at a later date.
Memorials may be made to College Church University Avenue or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
The family would like to express their special thanks to Home Helpers, Uplifted Care Hospice in Bourbonnais, and the many friends who supported Marta.
