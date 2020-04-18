CHICAGO — Marshall A. Blake, 66, of Chicago, passed away March 20, 2020, at Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac, Mich.
He was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of Leonard and Roberta (Clark) Blake. Marshall married Kathleen A. Ackman on Oct. 3, 1981, in Kankakee.
Marshall was a graduate of Eastridge High School and of the University of Illinois with a B.A. and B.S. He graduated with his M.B.A. from Carnegie-Mellon University. He was the managing director and private client advisor with Bank of America Private Bank. Marshall loved entertaining and being with people.
Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Blake, of Chicago; two daughters and one son-in-law, Marissa and Ray Hancock, of Fortville, Ind., and Kristiana Blake, of Chicago; one grandson on the way in July, Leonard Marshall; one stepgrandchild, Kamden; one sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Steve Lucas, of Kankakee; and two brothers, David Blake and Barry Blake, both of Kankakee.
Marshall was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. A public memorial service will be held in Chicago in June of 2020. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
