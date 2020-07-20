SOUTH ELGIN — Marsha L. Peters, 50, of South Elgin and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away July 13, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 7, 1970, in Kankakee, the daughter of Gene and Nancy Ross Haggard.
Marsha was a paralegal for the Law Office of Dennis M. Nolan, in Bartlett, for more than 20 years.
She was a 1988 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and a 1990 graduate of Robert Morris College.
Marsha was an avid sports fan, especially of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.
She enjoyed reading, attending all her family’s activities, and being called “Aunt Marsha” by so many kids.
Surviving are one son, Colin Peters, of Bradenton, Fla.; one brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Angela Haggard, of Bourbonnais; one niece, Ellie Haggard; one nephew, Wesley Haggard; and one aunt, Verda Villagomez, of Arizona.
Preceding her in death were her parents; aunts, Janet Erickson, Shirley Wallace and Betty Pelehowski; uncles, Ronald Ross and Robert Haggard; and her grandparents, Wesley and Lucille Hildebrand Ross and Robert and Elsie Mae Johnson Haggard.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Robert Bushey will officiate the service.
Please wear a mask and respect all social distancing guidelines.
Inurnment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!