BOURBONNAIS — Marlene was born and raised in the little village of Altorff, by the Kankakee River State Park, until her marriage to Ronald Hansen from Gilman, on Sept. 23, 1961.
Her formative years spent in Altorff were always precious to her and gave her great joy to talk about.
She went to school in a little country schoolhouse just off Rt 102 and graduated 8th grade from there, then went on to Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, where she was an excellent student, especially in English, and always on the honor roll.
Marlene graduated in the Spring of 1960 and then entered into her lifelong marriage of 59 plus years.
A good description of her would be “Always Faithful,” the best wife, mother, grandmother and recently great-grandmother, we could hope for.
Taking care of the home, the finances, the care of the children and her husband meticulously.
We loved her and always will.
She worked at Sears, first in the Meadowview Center, Kankakee, then at Northfield Square, Bradley, from 1979 until her retirement in 2007.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Earl Harold Stevens, radio and TV repairmen working out of his home shop, and Myrtle Mabel (Stone) Stevens.
Surviving are her sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Fred Wendling, of Bonfield; her brother, Roland Stevens, of Washington, Ill.; her husband, Ronald Hansen, of Bourbonnais; daughter, Susan Davis, son-in-law Richard Davis, of Bourbonnais; son, Ronald Hansen Jr., of Bourbonnais; grandson, Joshua Davis, of Kissimmee, Fla.; granddaughter, Ashley (Davis) Elliott and her husband, Jimmy Elliott; great-granddaughter, Luna Rae Elliott, of Bourbonnais; and many nieces and nephews.
Marlene kept an excellent home, loved mowing and yard work, was our “Pool Girl” and all she did was above par. The family added, “She was a huge fan of our 45th President Donald J. Trump and watched all his rallies even after her stroke.”
She also was one of the world’s greatest shoppers, finding the best bargains whether it be in retail shops or garage sales which she delighted in.
Marlene passed peacefully at her home in Bourbonnais at about 4 a.m. Dec. 29, after a long bout with cancer and strokes beginning in July of 2019.
Calvary Bible Church was her church home in Bourbonnais, where she never missed until a stroke at the end of June 2020.
“To say she will be missed is an understatement,” her family said.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 or online at calvarybible.church.
The family said, “A memorial service will be celebrated when the Covid hysteria has ended.”
