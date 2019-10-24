Marlene J. Passarelli (nee Weber), 81, a longtime Grant Park resident, and formerly of Chicago Heights, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019).
She was a graduate of Bloom High School with the class of 1956.
Marlene retired from the Grant Park School District as a secretary of the superintendent and principal and as branch manager of Kankakee Federal Savings and Loan Bank.
She was the wife of Julius Passarelli and the late Wendell Riechers.
Marlene was the mother of Randall (Brian Guhl) Riechers and Kathy (Peter) Irwin; stepmother of Mark and Cathy Passarelli; grandmother of Samantha Irwin; daughter of the late Martha (nee Storbeck) and Carl Weber; and sister of the late Lois Trubach.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Panozzo Brothers Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 32 blocks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1393 Elizabeth St., Crete. Burial will be in Skyline Memorial Park, Monee.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
