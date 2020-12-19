Marla Kane

FERNANDINA BEACH, FLA. — Marla Kay Kane, 71, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020) at Baptist Medical Center, Nassau.
Marla was born in Kankakee, the daughter of Kenneth and Florence Wegner Posing. Her parents preceded her in death.
She graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in Bradley; and most recently worked as a medical transcriptionist.
Marla was a life-long and avid White Sox fan. In addition to her love of the White Sox, she loved reading. She enjoyed many different genres but seemed to gravitate toward those thrillers and suspense-filled novels written by Stephen King, John Grisham and James Patterson.
She and her husband, Jim, began spending time in Fernandina Beach in 2010. They made Fernandina Beach their full-time home in 2015. Marla truly loved her adopted home. Spending time with her many friends and enjoying the beach were some of the things she loved most.
Marla’s family recalls her as a strong fighter. She had battled cancer since 2016 and continued the fight until last Tuesday. She will always be remembered for reminding everyone that “Every little thing is gonna be alright.”
She leaves behind her husband of 16 years, James “Jim” Kane, of Fernandina Beach; her children, Debbie Elbert Swaim and her partner, Dusty Ewoldt, of Bradley, Scott Elbert and his wife, Alicia, of Herscher, Sean Kane and his wife, Heather, of Guelph, Ontario, and Tracey VanDell and her husband, Scott, of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; her brother, Kenneth Posing Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of Bradley; a sister, Sherry Potts and her husband, Bill, of Leicester, N.C.; and a sister, Karen Leutloff, of Aroma Park; her grandchildren, Kassidy, Delaney, Jack, Savanna, Jody, Karson, Felix, Sabine, Aaron and Grady; her great-grandson, Lincoln; and last but not least, her beloved cat, Moxie.
Marla’s family is planning a memorial gathering early next year. She will be laid to rest in her hometown of Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the Nassau County Humane Society or to Cats Angels, Inc. in Fernandina Beach, Fla.
