BOURBONNAIS — Mark E. Sullivan, 66, of Bourbonnais and formerly from Clifton, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020) at his home.
He was born Oct. 27, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of Richard and Virginia (Worley) Sullivan.
Mark was a former employee of Chicago Bridge & Iron.
Surviving are his two sons, Ryan (Heather) Sullivan, of Manteno, and Kyle (Michelle Baranowski) Sullivan, of Bradley; one daughter, Kristen (Kevin) Mack, of Inverness; one sister, Mary Mitchell, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and one grandchild, Tyler.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and two sisters, Cynthia Ailor and Kathleen Sullivan.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
A celebration of life will be held in October in honor of Mark’s birthday.
