Mark Salkeld

LISLE — Mark W. Salkeld, 62, of Lisle, passed away Sunday (July 18, 2021) at his home.
He was born Jan. 9, 1959, in Kankakee, the son of William and Faye (Lutes) Salkeld. Mark had married Janet L. Houston.
Mark was an attorney in private practice in the Lisle/Naperville area.
He was a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and received his B.S. at St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, Ind., in 1981. He graduated from Indiana University School of Law in 1984.
Mark was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed history, sports, fishing and playing chess. Mark loved animals.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Patrick Salkeld, of Lisle, and Michael Salkeld and Caitlin Giudice, of Chicago; one daughter, Megan Salkeld, of St. Louis, Mo.; his father, William Salkeld, of Bourbonnais; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Sue and Robert Flott, of St. Anne, Barb and Jack Roney, of Bourbonnais, and Tricia Krugman, of Bourbonnais; one brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Beth Salkeld of Bourbonnais; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his mother; one sister, Karen; and former wife, Janet.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbitt officiating. Interment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Humane Foundation.
