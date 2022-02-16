Mark O'Neill

MOMENCE — Mark R. O’Neill passed away Feb. 4, 2022, at the age of 65.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Zoia O’Neill; one son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Gina O’Neill; one daughter and son-in-law, Meghan and John Hartford; and five grandchildren, Olivia, Ryan, Aubrey, Isabella and Jack.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, until the 3 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
