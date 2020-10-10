CABERY — Mark C. Mau, 57, of Cabery, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020) at his home in Cabery.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon on Monday, Oct. 12, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom, with the Rev. Gabe Baumgardner officiating.
Due to COVID-19, masks are required.
Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Cabery.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Mark was born June 27, 1963, in Kankakee, a son of Everett H. and Catherine (Beatty) Mau.
Surviving are his children, Ashley Mau, Christopher Mau, Nikki Mau-Gualandi and Cheyenne Mau; brothers, Elton (Spring) Mau, of Arrowsmith, and Paul (Carol) Mau, of Cabery; sisters, Patsy (Pat) Delheimer, of Cornell, and Valerie (Marc) Hoenig, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and 11 grandchildren.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents.
He graduated from Tri-Point Schools and went on to become a farmer. He enjoyed tinkering with projects when he could, listening to classic rock music, and spending time with his grandchildren. Mark was loved and will be greatly missed by many.
