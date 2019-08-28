Mark Wayne Giasson, 58, of Monon, Ind., passed away peacefully Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) at St. Elizabeth Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
He was born Sept. 17, 1960, in Hazel Crest, the son of Arthur (Betty Jean Blekfeld) Giasson. Mark was a 1978 graduate of Gilman High School.
Mark married Donna Huffman on Sept. 20, 1991, in Kalamazoo, Mich.
He enjoyed meeting for round table coffee with his buddies at the civic center, as well as woodworking, singing in the kitchen, making wooden toys, snapchatting, fellowshipping with others, being neighborly and living for the Lord.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and daughter, Starlene Newbold.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Giasson; children, Jaime (Jerry) Lattimore, Jennifer Engle (James Sharp), Brandy (Wendell) Justice, Jacquelyn (Dale) Hansen, Peter Giasson, Dustin Prairie, Kimberly (Wayne) Hayden, April (Tom) Hurly, Steven Giasson and Austin Giasson; siblings, Rodger (Larise) Giasson, Guy (Debbie) Giasson, Larry Knowles, Jackie Giasson-Doud and Dawn Deem; dear friends, Alice Giasson and Jamie Sue; as well as 33 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; several aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and the many loving people of the town of Monon, which Mark so dearly loved.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. (EST) Friday, Aug. 30, at Frazier Funeral Home Chapel 507 N. Market St., Monon, IN 47959. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. (EST) Saturday, Aug. 31, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Steve Sparks officiating. Burial will follow in the Bedford Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Mark will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, his family said.
