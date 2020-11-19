ST. ANNE — Mark Steven Butler “Joe Toe” was born July 16, 1952, in Chicago, to the union of the Rev. Clint and Marlene Lemon Butler.
Mark resided in the St. Anne area for more than 50 years.
He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed attending church and reading his Bible.
Mark loved traveling, doing Karate, lifting weights, and going to the gym and the YMCA. He loved Bingo and classic cars; his dream was to own a white 1973 Cadillac Coupe Deville.
Mark was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He worked at a local Foundry in Kankakee, the Douglas Net Company in St. Anne, and was self-employed.
Mark had been a residing in Danville for the last six years.
He departed this life Nov. 12, 2020, in Urbana, leaving fond memories with his sisters, Sharone Hall, of Nashville, Tenn., and Connie (Perry) Mason, of Aroma Park; his brother, Nolan Butler, of Pembroke Township; his uncle, John Bender Sr., of Kankakee; special cousins, Modene Crowell and Sherrie Bender, both of Kankakee; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister, Lisa Lewis; and brothers, Clay Butler, Perry Israel and Lane Butler.
Visitation viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. An additional time will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, until the 10 a.m. funeral service Saturday, Nov. 21, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Thomas Ervin will officiate. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Per CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.
